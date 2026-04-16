Diversified Management Inc. Invests $648,000 in STMicroelectronics N.V. $STM

Diversified Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE:STM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 25,000 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock, valued at approximately $648,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC raised its stake in STMicroelectronics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 18,500 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $523,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 2.5% in the third quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 23,196 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $656,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of STMicroelectronics by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 20,598 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,817 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 57,735 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,632,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. 5.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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STMicroelectronics Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSE STM opened at $40.70 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.06. The firm has a market cap of $36.55 billion, a PE ratio of 226.12 and a beta of 1.51. STMicroelectronics N.V. has a 1 year low of $19.50 and a 1 year high of $41.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.36 and a quick ratio of 2.43.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STMicroelectronics ( NYSE:STM Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 30th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.16). STMicroelectronics had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 1.41%.The business had revenue of $3.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics N.V. will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on STM. Morgan Stanley raised shares of STMicroelectronics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. Mizuho set a $28.00 price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Friday, January 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut STMicroelectronics from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STMicroelectronics presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.93.

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About STMicroelectronics

(Free Report)

STMicroelectronics is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland, formed through the 1987 merger of SGS Microelettronica and Thomson Semiconducteurs. The company designs, develops and manufactures a broad range of semiconductor products and solutions that serve multiple end markets worldwide. ST’s offerings span from basic components to integrated systems, emphasizing energy-efficient and high-performance devices for modern electronics.

Product categories include microcontrollers (notably the widely used STM32 family), analog and mixed-signal ICs, power MOSFETs and power-management devices, MEMS and sensors, image sensors, and discrete semiconductors.

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