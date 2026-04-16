Diversified Management Inc. Makes New $834,000 Investment in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF $IWO

Diversified Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 2,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $834,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 11,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,834,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Flagship Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.7% during the third quarter. Flagship Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,885 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $603,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategies Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. Investmark Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter. Investmark Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 3,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.88% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Trading Up 0.6%

NYSEARCA IWO opened at $347.98 on Thursday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $232.30 and a 1 year high of $355.34. The company has a market cap of $13.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.86 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $327.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $328.91.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market. It is a subset of the Russell 2000 Index, which measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

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