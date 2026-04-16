Mercantile Ports & Logistics (LON:MPL) Stock Price Down 12.5% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Mercantile Ports & Logistics Limited (LON:MPL – Get Free Report) fell 12.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as GBX 2.10 and last traded at GBX 2.27. 26,463,141 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 531% from the average session volume of 4,190,526 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2.60.

Mercantile Ports & Logistics Trading Down 18.3%

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 77.03, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.57 million, a PE ratio of -0.25 and a beta of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 0.55.

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Mercantile Ports & Logistics Company Profile

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The company is currently implementing its maiden project of developing a modern port and logistics facility at Karanja Creek in the Raigad District of Maharashtra. The facility will be developed over 200 acres of land with a sea frontage of appx 1,000 meters.The terminal will be designed to handle vessels of up to 4000 DWT having a draft of up to 5 meters, with the potential to handle vessels up to 10 meter draft at a later stage.

Logistics Facility

Karanja Terminal will also house an ultra-modern logistics complex spread over approximately 100 acres of land.

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