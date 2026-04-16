Sosandar (LON:SOS) Shares Up 9.3% – Still a Buy?

Sosandar Plc (LON:SOS – Get Free Report) shot up 9.3% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 7.25 and last traded at GBX 7.24. 604,560 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 13% from the average session volume of 694,462 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 6.63.

Sosandar Stock Up 4.4%

The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 6.79 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 6.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.33, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock has a market capitalization of £18.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.41 and a beta of 1.42.

Get Sosandar alerts:

Sosandar Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sosandar is a womenswear brand, specifically targeted at a generation of women who have graduated from throwaway fashion and are looking for quality, affordable clothing with a premium, trend-led aesthetic. This is a section of the market that is currently being underserved.

Sosandar was launched in September 2016. The Sosandar business model is built around using trend-led, exclusive designs produced in-house and then manufactured using a variety of global suppliers. Sosandar caters for a growing market of fashion conscious women, while utilising an outsourced logistics provider that can support its planned growth over the coming years.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sosandar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sosandar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.