Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN) Short Interest Update

Alzamend Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 326,187 shares, a growth of 32.6% from the March 15th total of 246,072 shares. Currently, 8.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 393,998 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ALZN. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Alzamend Neuro from $42.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Alzamend Neuro in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alzamend Neuro presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.00.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alzamend Neuro
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alzamend Neuro
Alzamend Neuro Stock Down 1.9%
Alzamend Neuro stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 million, a PE ratio of -0.47 and a beta of -0.05. Alzamend Neuro has a 52-week low of $0.84 and a 52-week high of $8.22. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04.
Alzamend Neuro (NASDAQ:ALZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alzamend Neuro will post -1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Alzamend Neuro Company Profile
Alzamend Neuro, Inc, an early clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing various products for the treatment of neurodegenerative and psychiatric disorders. The company's pipeline includes AL001, which delivers a therapeutic combination of lithium, proline, and salicylate for the treatment of Alzheimer's, bi-polar disorder, post-traumatic stress disorder, major depressive disorder, other neurodegenerative diseases, and psychiatric disorders; and ALZN002 stage, which uses a method using a mutant-peptide sensitized cell as a cell-based therapeutic vaccine to restore the ability of a patient's immunological system to combat Alzheimer's disease.
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