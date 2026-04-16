Short Interest in Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO) Rises By 31.3%

Allogene Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 32,060,091 shares, an increase of 31.3% from the March 15th total of 24,421,757 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,667,499 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.8 days. Approximately 15.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Allogene Therapeutics Trading Down 4.8%

Shares of NASDAQ:ALLO opened at $2.17 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.72. Allogene Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $0.86 and a 12-month high of $4.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $529.00 million, a P/E ratio of -2.49 and a beta of 0.53.

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Allogene Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by $0.08. As a group, research analysts predict that Allogene Therapeutics will post -1.28 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Allogene Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, CEO David D. Chang sold 95,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.80, for a total value of $171,484.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 5,185,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,334,551.60. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Earl Martin Douglas sold 22,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.76, for a total value of $40,304.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 564,948 shares in the company, valued at approximately $994,308.48. The trade was a 3.90% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure . Insiders have sold a total of 278,452 shares of company stock worth $534,053 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 23.8% during the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,079,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,778,000 after buying an additional 1,360,168 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 82.4% in the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 1,582,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after purchasing an additional 715,015 shares during the last quarter. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $474,000. Patient Square Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 13.1% in the third quarter. Patient Square Capital LP now owns 2,981,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,697,000 after purchasing an additional 346,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in shares of Allogene Therapeutics by 84.4% in the fourth quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 44,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 20,287 shares during the last quarter. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALLO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Allogene Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Allogene Therapeutics from $1.60 to $3.85 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright increased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Allogene Therapeutics from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.44.

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Trending Headlines about Allogene Therapeutics

Here are the key news stories impacting Allogene Therapeutics this week:

Positive Sentiment: Nature Communications published pre‑clinical data on ALLO‑329 (a dual CD19/CD70 AlloCAR‑T for autoimmune disease), validating pipeline progress and supporting longer‑term value of non‑oncology programs. Article Link

Nature Communications published pre‑clinical data on ALLO‑329 (a dual CD19/CD70 AlloCAR‑T for autoimmune disease), validating pipeline progress and supporting longer‑term value of non‑oncology programs. Positive Sentiment: Early ALPHA3 data (cema‑cel) showed strong MRD clearance in first‑line LBCL, a clinically meaningful signal that boosted investor optimism about near‑term commercialization or partnership potential. Article Link

Early ALPHA3 data (cema‑cel) showed strong MRD clearance in first‑line LBCL, a clinically meaningful signal that boosted investor optimism about near‑term commercialization or partnership potential. Positive Sentiment: Analyst bullishness is increasing — Jefferies raised its price target to $10 and set a Buy, joining several other recent upgrades and higher targets that support upside expectations. Article Link

Analyst bullishness is increasing — Jefferies raised its price target to $10 and set a Buy, joining several other recent upgrades and higher targets that support upside expectations. Positive Sentiment: Unusually high call‑option activity suggests speculative bullish positioning or hedging tied to the recent clinical/upgrade news. Article Link

Unusually high call‑option activity suggests speculative bullish positioning or hedging tied to the recent clinical/upgrade news. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple firms adjusted price targets upward (Baird, Citizens, Argus, etc.), increasing analyst attention but with a wide range of targets (near‑term execution risk remains).

Multiple firms adjusted price targets upward (Baird, Citizens, Argus, etc.), increasing analyst attention but with a wide range of targets (near‑term execution risk remains). Neutral Sentiment: Company commentary and coverage include discussion of an interim futility analysis from the pivotal Phase II ALPHA3 trial; such analyses can move markets depending on final interpretation but are informational until formal readouts. Article Link

Company commentary and coverage include discussion of an interim futility analysis from the pivotal Phase II ALPHA3 trial; such analyses can move markets depending on final interpretation but are informational until formal readouts. Negative Sentiment: Allogene priced a large public offering of 87.5M shares at $2.00 (≈$175M gross) with an underwriter option for more — immediate dilution and press for the stock at a low price is the main headwind weighing on the share price. Article Link

Allogene priced a large public offering of 87.5M shares at $2.00 (≈$175M gross) with an underwriter option for more — immediate dilution and press for the stock at a low price is the main headwind weighing on the share price. Negative Sentiment: Unusual put buying (4,437 put contracts, ~356% above normal daily put volume) points to hedging or bearish bets by some traders, adding downside pressure/volatility.

Unusual put buying (4,437 put contracts, ~356% above normal daily put volume) points to hedging or bearish bets by some traders, adding downside pressure/volatility. Negative Sentiment: Recent insider selling (multiple exec sales noted in public filings) and mixed institutional repositioning can amplify negative sentiment around the offering and near‑term funding needs.

Allogene Therapeutics Company Profile

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Allogene Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on developing allogeneic, or “off-the-shelf,” chimeric antigen receptor T-cell (CAR T) therapies to treat a range of hematologic malignancies and solid tumors. The company leverages gene-editing technologies to generate universally compatible engineered T cells, aiming to overcome the limitations of patient-specific CAR T approaches such as manufacturing delays, variable product quality and treatment resistance.

The company’s pipeline includes multiple allogeneic CAR T candidates targeting key antigens in blood cancers.

Further Reading

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