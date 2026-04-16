Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/10/2026 – Fifth Third Bancorp was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.
- 4/8/2026 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 4/7/2026 – Fifth Third Bancorp is now covered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.
- 4/7/2026 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.50 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 4/6/2026 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by Evercore Inc from $57.00 to $51.00.
- 4/1/2026 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $57.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 3/31/2026 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 3/30/2026 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down from $57.00.
- 3/24/2026 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/16/2026 – Fifth Third Bancorp is now covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.50 price target on the stock.
- 3/13/2026 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $60.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.
- 3/2/2026 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
- 2/26/2026 – Fifth Third Bancorp was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c+)” to “buy (b-)”.
Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.
On the consumer side, Fifth Third offers deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, auto financing and credit card products, along with digital banking and mobile services.
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