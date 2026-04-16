Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ: FITB) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/10/2026 – Fifth Third Bancorp was upgraded by Zacks Research from “hold” to “strong-buy”.

4/8/2026 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $55.00 to $60.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/7/2026 – Fifth Third Bancorp is now covered by The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock.

4/7/2026 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $50.50 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/6/2026 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by Evercore Inc from $57.00 to $51.00.

4/1/2026 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by Wolfe Research from $57.00 to $55.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/31/2026 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by Morgan Stanley from $67.00 to $60.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/30/2026 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by Piper Sandler. They now have a $54.00 price target on the stock, down from $57.00.

3/24/2026 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $60.00 to $55.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/16/2026 – Fifth Third Bancorp is now covered by JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $50.50 price target on the stock.

3/13/2026 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target lowered by Truist Financial Corporation from $60.00 to $53.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/2/2026 – Fifth Third Bancorp had its price target raised by Morgan Stanley from $60.00 to $67.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/26/2026 – Fifth Third Bancorp was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c+)” to “buy (b-)”.

Fifth Third Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st were issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.2%. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.20%.

Get Fifth Third Bancorp alerts:

Fifth Third Bancorp is a Cincinnati, Ohio–based bank holding company whose primary banking subsidiary operates as Fifth Third Bank. The company provides a broad range of financial services to individual consumers, small businesses, middle-market companies and large corporations. Its business mix includes retail and commercial banking, lending, payment and card services, treasury and cash management, and wealth management and investment advisory services delivered through a combination of branch locations, commercial offices and digital platforms.

On the consumer side, Fifth Third offers deposit accounts, consumer loans, mortgages, auto financing and credit card products, along with digital banking and mobile services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fifth Third Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.