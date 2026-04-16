Corpay, Inc. $CPAY Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. lowered its stake in Corpay, Inc. (NYSE:CPAY – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 148,241 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,446 shares during the quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc.’s holdings in Corpay were worth $44,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BOKF NA grew its stake in shares of Corpay by 4,700.0% in the third quarter. BOKF NA now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Corpay in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.84% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

CPAY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Corpay from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Corpay in a report on Monday, December 29th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Corpay from $344.00 to $363.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $378.00 price target on shares of Corpay in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on Corpay from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $371.23.

Corpay Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of CPAY opened at $324.11 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.85. Corpay, Inc. has a one year low of $252.84 and a one year high of $361.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $318.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $304.95.

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The company reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.93 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. Corpay had a return on equity of 37.13% and a net margin of 23.62%.Corpay’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.36 earnings per share. Corpay has set its FY 2026 guidance at 25.500-26.500 EPS and its Q1 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.520 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corpay, Inc. will post 19.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corpay

In other Corpay news, CAO Alissa B. Vickery sold 1,701 shares of Corpay stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $610,063.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 2,180 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $781,857. The trade was a 43.83% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 5.04% of the company’s stock.

Corpay Profile

(Free Report)

Corpay (NYSE:CPAY) is a global payments and fintech company that provides businesses with tools to manage, move and optimize corporate spend. The company focuses on commercial payments, foreign exchange and cross-border transactions, aiming to simplify treasury operations and reduce friction in business-to-business payments through technology-driven solutions.

Its product offering includes payment processing and accounts payable automation, corporate and virtual card programs, expense management tools, and foreign-exchange hedging and execution services for international payments.

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