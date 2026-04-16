Insider Buying: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) CEO Acquires $10,763.82 in Stock

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) CEO Che-Chia Wei bought 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.87 per share, with a total value of $10,763.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 17,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,722.73. This represents a 1.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.0%
Shares of TSM stock opened at $375.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.62. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $145.84 and a fifty-two week high of $390.20.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. Freedom Capital upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.43.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Record AI-driven sales: TSMC has reported a surge in revenue (mid‑30s % YoY) and the market is pricing strong demand for AI/datacenter chips, supporting expectations for an earnings beat. TSMC stock in focus as Q1 earnings loom after 35% revenue growth
- Positive Sentiment: Industry momentum: ASML raised its outlook after supply struggled to keep up — a signal that demand for advanced tools (and thus TSMC capacity) remains elevated, which validates TSMC’s growth runway. Struggling to keep pace with demand, ASML raises outlook
- Positive Sentiment: New ETF exposure could boost flows: GraniteShares launched YieldBOOST ETFs including a TSM-linked product, which can channel incremental retail/ETF flows into TSMC-related exposure. GraniteShares Bets On AI And Semiconductor Trade With New Income ETFs On Micron, TSMC, CoreWeave
- Positive Sentiment: Insider buying: CEO Che‑Chia Wei made a small open‑market purchase — a modest governance signal that can be read positively by investors. SEC Form 4 disclosure
- Neutral Sentiment: High expectations baked in: Multiple previews and analyst notes expect a beat, which raises the bar and increases the odds of post‑earnings volatility regardless of a print. Rising AI Infrastructure Spending Likely to Boost TSM’s Q1 Revenues
- Neutral Sentiment: ETF and market positioning may amplify moves: Expectations-driven flows into AI/chip ETFs can magnify both rallies and selloffs around earnings. ETFs to Play Taiwan Semiconductor’s Upbeat Results on AI Boom
- Negative Sentiment: Rising capex and overseas fab costs: Reports highlight a roughly 30%+ spending surge as TSMC expands fabs abroad (US, Japan), which could pressure margins despite top‑line growth. 32% TSMC Spending Surge: Massive AI Wave Heading Straight For ASML
- Negative Sentiment: Geopolitical & supply risks: Middle East tensions and “zero‑availability” tool/fuel risks are flagged as potential short‑term disruptors that could spook markets. TSMC Q1: Middle East War Consequences And The Zero-Availability Crisis
- Negative Sentiment: Valuation & volatility risk: TSMC trades near highs with stretched multiples; any guidance that’s cautious on 2H capex or demand could trigger a sharp pullback. TSMC Earnings Are Coming. Can It Keep Up With Chip Demand?
About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.
TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.
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