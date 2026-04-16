Insider Buying: Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) CEO Acquires $10,763.82 in Stock

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) CEO Che-Chia Wei bought 186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $57.87 per share, with a total value of $10,763.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer owned 17,379 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,005,722.73. This represents a 1.08% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Trading Down 1.0%

Shares of TSM stock opened at $375.97 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.95 trillion, a P/E ratio of 35.30, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $353.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $320.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a current ratio of 2.62. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $145.84 and a fifty-two week high of $390.20.

Get Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing alerts:

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $30.65 billion during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a return on equity of 34.89% and a net margin of 45.13%. Research analysts forecast that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Cuts Dividend

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be issued a $0.9503 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 11th. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s payout ratio is presently 27.89%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quattro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Stephens Consulting LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 82.0% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 91 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC grew its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 62.1% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 94 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ares Financial Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 16.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on TSM. Freedom Capital upgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 15th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $325.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Zacks Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from $380.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have assigned a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.43.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Key Stories Impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Here are the key news stories impacting Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing this week:

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

(Get Free Report)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company (TSMC) is a leading pure-play semiconductor foundry that provides wafer fabrication and related services to the global semiconductor industry. Founded in 1987 by Morris Chang and headquartered in Hsinchu, Taiwan, TSMC manufactures integrated circuits on behalf of fabless and integrated device manufacturers, offering contract chip production across a broad set of technologies and products.

TSMC’s service offering covers logic and mixed-signal process technologies, specialty processes for radio-frequency, power management and embedded memory, and advanced nodes used in mobile, high-performance computing and AI applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.