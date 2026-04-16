iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (NYSEARCA:GSG – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 510,094 shares, a growth of 51.1% from the March 15th total of 337,592 shares. Approximately 1.6% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,525,061 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 80,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares during the last quarter. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $92,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $573,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust by 57.9% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 19,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marino Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $1,214,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.67% of the company’s stock.

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iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust stock opened at $31.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $984.02 million, a P/E ratio of 4.78 and a beta of 0.04. iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust has a 52 week low of $20.65 and a 52 week high of $34.05. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.31.

About iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust

iShares S&P GSCI Commodity-Indexed Trust (The Trust) is an investment trust that issues units of beneficial interest (shares) representing fractional undivided beneficial interests in its net assets. The Trust’s objective is to track the results of a fully collateralized investment in futures contracts on an index composed of a diversified group of commodities futures and to track the investment returns of the index before payment of the Trust’s expenses and liabilities. The Trust is a commodity pool.

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