Cwm LLC Acquires 191,685 Shares of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF $JIRE

Cwm LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JIRE – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706,206 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 191,685 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned approximately 1.34% of JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF worth $127,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Integrated Capital Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Capital Management LLC now owns 9,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Shira Ridge Wealth Management increased its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Shira Ridge Wealth Management now owns 4,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the period. Signature Wealth Management Group increased its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Wealth Management Group now owns 5,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC increased its position in JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 20,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period.

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JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSEARCA JIRE opened at $80.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $78.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.48. The company has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.04 and a beta of 0.83. JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $62.37 and a 12 month high of $82.99.

JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan International Research Enhanced Equity ETF (JIRE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to stocks of any market capitalization from developed markets, excluding North America. JIRE was launched on Jun 10, 2022 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

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