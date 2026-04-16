Diversified Management Inc. Invests $569,000 in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF $EFV

Diversified Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (BATS:EFV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFV. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,996,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $949,381,000 after acquiring an additional 382,008 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,581,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $717,729,000 after purchasing an additional 861,825 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 1.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 6,428,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $436,035,000 after purchasing an additional 82,277 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 18.0% during the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,214,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,502,000 after purchasing an additional 948,091 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF by 68.6% during the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,691,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,316,220 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF Stock Performance

BATS:EFV opened at $78.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.73. iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF has a one year low of $57.68 and a one year high of $80.14. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.56.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Value Index. The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as financials, energy, healthcare, telecommunication services, industrials, utilities, consumer discretionary, materials, information technology and consumer staples.

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