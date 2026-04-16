Cwm LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF $SPIP

Cwm LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SPIP – Free Report) by 15.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,085,211 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 543,940 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 10.75% of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF worth $106,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SPIP. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 8,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 2,220 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 267.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 80,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after buying an additional 58,406 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 114.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,783,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,606,000 after buying an additional 2,022,696 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 45,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KWB Wealth raised its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 19,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 863 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPIP opened at $26.16 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $25.57 and a 12-month high of $26.58. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.16.

SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF Company Profile

The SPDR Portfolio TIPS ETF (SPIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of inflation-protected US Treasurys with a remaining maturity of at least one year. SPIP was launched on May 25, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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