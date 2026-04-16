Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF $RSP

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report) by 448.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 56,897 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 46,525 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for about 6.6% of Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $10,899,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NBZ Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Dorato Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Aviso Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, IMA Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF in the third quarter worth about $33,000. 61.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Trading Up 0.0%

NYSEARCA RSP opened at $199.73 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $197.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $194.06. The stock has a market cap of $87.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.94. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12 month low of $157.71 and a 12 month high of $205.24.

About Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues). The Index utilizes quarterly rebalancing to maintain its equal-weight stance. Under normal circumstances, the Fund will invest at least 90% of its net assets, plus any borrowing for investment purposes, in the equity securities (and derivatives thereof) included in the Index.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Free Report).

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