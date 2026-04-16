Ouster (NYSE:OUST) CTO Mark Frichtl Sells 20,000 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) CTO Mark Frichtl sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 712,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,095,128. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Mark Frichtl also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, April 14th, Mark Frichtl sold 40,000 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $910,400.00.
- On Wednesday, March 25th, Mark Frichtl sold 40,000 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $837,600.00.
- On Thursday, March 12th, Mark Frichtl sold 15,689 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $367,593.27.
Ouster Price Performance
OUST opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.98. Ouster, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OUST shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OUST
Ouster Company Profile
Ouster, Inc is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, software and services designed to enable advanced perception capabilities across a range of industries. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company develops modular lidar solutions that capture precise three-dimensional data in real time, supporting applications from autonomous vehicles and robotics to mapping, smart infrastructure and industrial automation.
The company’s core product lineup features multi-beam digital lidar units available in various form factors, including compact models for robotics and drones and larger units for automotive and mapping systems.
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