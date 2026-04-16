Ouster (NYSE:OUST) CTO Mark Frichtl Sells 20,000 Shares

Ouster, Inc. (NYSE:OUST – Get Free Report) CTO Mark Frichtl sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $480,000.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer owned 712,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,095,128. This trade represents a 2.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Mark Frichtl also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Tuesday, April 14th, Mark Frichtl sold 40,000 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.76, for a total transaction of $910,400.00.

On Wednesday, March 25th, Mark Frichtl sold 40,000 shares of Ouster stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.94, for a total transaction of $837,600.00.

On Thursday, March 12th, Mark Frichtl sold 15,689 shares of Ouster stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.43, for a total transaction of $367,593.27.

Ouster Price Performance

OUST opened at $24.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.51 and a beta of 2.98. Ouster, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.58 and a 1-year high of $41.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.87.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ouster

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Ouster by 2,532.6% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Ouster by 118.8% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd boosted its position in shares of Ouster by 38.1% during the third quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Ouster by 17.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ouster during the second quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors own 31.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OUST shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Ouster in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.20.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on OUST

Ouster Company Profile

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Ouster, Inc is a leading provider of high-resolution digital lidar sensors, software and services designed to enable advanced perception capabilities across a range of industries. Headquartered in San Francisco, California, the company develops modular lidar solutions that capture precise three-dimensional data in real time, supporting applications from autonomous vehicles and robotics to mapping, smart infrastructure and industrial automation.

The company’s core product lineup features multi-beam digital lidar units available in various form factors, including compact models for robotics and drones and larger units for automotive and mapping systems.

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