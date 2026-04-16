Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE) Stock Rating Lowered by BMO Capital Markets

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE – Get Free Report) was downgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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About Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund

Chemed Corporation provides hospice and palliative care services to patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers primarily in the United States. The company operates in two segments, VITAS and Roto-Rooter. It offers plumbing, drain cleaning, excavation, water restoration, and other related services to residential and commercial customers through company-owned branches, independent contractors, and franchisees. The company was incorporated in 1970 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio.

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