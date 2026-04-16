UNITE Group (OTCMKTS:UTGPF) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Research

UNITE Group (OTCMKTS:UTGPF – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Zacks Research to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barclays downgraded UNITE Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, one has issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, UNITE Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

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UNITE Group Trading Up 4.0%

About UNITE Group

Shares of UTGPF stock opened at $6.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. UNITE Group has a 12 month low of $6.08 and a 12 month high of $11.90.

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Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful Â£1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities. Our people are driven by a common purpose: to provide a 'Home for Success' for the students who live with us and to be the most trusted brand in the sector.

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