Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. Sells 110,231 Shares of iShares Silver Trust $SLV

Reyes Financial Architecture Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 96.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,087 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 110,231 shares during the period. Reyes Financial Architecture Inc.’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Invariant Investment Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 16,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,075,000 after purchasing an additional 3,423 shares during the period. Seamount Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $200,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. Grandview Asset Management LLC now owns 14,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $943,000 after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Finally, Red Mountain Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the fourth quarter worth $301,000.

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Here are the key news stories impacting iShares Silver Trust this week:

Positive Sentiment: Analysts and market reports forecast another silver supply deficit for 2026, driven by tight mine output and rising investment demand — a structural bullish factor that supports SLV’s longer-term appeal. Read More.

Analysts and market reports forecast another silver supply deficit for 2026, driven by tight mine output and rising investment demand — a structural bullish factor that supports SLV’s longer-term appeal. Read More. Positive Sentiment: A weaker U.S. dollar and falling oil prices have recently supported rallies in gold and silver, boosting ETF flows into precious-metal products like SLV when the dollar softens. Read More.

A weaker U.S. dollar and falling oil prices have recently supported rallies in gold and silver, boosting ETF flows into precious-metal products like SLV when the dollar softens. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Commentary arguing that a persistent inflation regime is taking hold suggests silver could establish a higher long-term price floor, reinforcing investor demand for SLV as an inflation hedge. Read More.

Commentary arguing that a persistent inflation regime is taking hold suggests silver could establish a higher long-term price floor, reinforcing investor demand for SLV as an inflation hedge. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Short-term market drivers remain mixed: geopolitical de-escalation headlines and risk sentiment swings have previously lifted metals, but these moves can be transient and depend on macro follow-through. Read More.

Short-term market drivers remain mixed: geopolitical de-escalation headlines and risk sentiment swings have previously lifted metals, but these moves can be transient and depend on macro follow-through. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Rising U.S. Treasury yields and episodic profit-taking have exerted near-term pressure on precious metals, creating pullbacks that can weigh on SLV price and trigger outflows from the ETF. Read More.

Rising U.S. Treasury yields and episodic profit-taking have exerted near-term pressure on precious metals, creating pullbacks that can weigh on SLV price and trigger outflows from the ETF. Read More. Negative Sentiment: A magnitude‑5.7 earthquake near Silver Springs, Nevada raises the possibility of localized mining disruptions; impact on global silver supply appears limited but is worth monitoring for any short-term production or logistics interruptions. Read More.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

iShares Silver Trust Profile

Shares of SLV stock opened at $71.84 on Thursday. iShares Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $29.04 and a 52-week high of $109.83. The company has a market capitalization of $40.66 billion, a PE ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.25 and its 200 day moving average is $62.95.

(Free Report)

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The activities of the Trust are limited to issuing baskets of shares in exchange for the silver deposited with the custodian as consideration, selling silver as necessary to cover the sponsor’s fee, Trust expenses not assumed by the sponsor and other liabilities, and delivering silver in exchange for baskets of shares surrendered for redemption.

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