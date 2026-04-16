Cwm LLC Buys 10,620 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF $SPYV

Cwm LLC grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,085,059 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,620 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 0.6% of Cwm LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Cwm LLC owned approximately 0.74% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $232,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 5,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 10,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Note Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Note Advisors LLC now owns 4,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Rik Saylor Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rik Saylor Financial Inc. now owns 23,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the period.

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SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

SPYV stock opened at $58.41 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $46.18 and a 1-year high of $59.75. The firm has a market cap of $32.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.50 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.90 and its 200-day moving average is $57.10.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio. The selection universe for the S&P 500 Index includes all United States common equities listed on the New York Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) Global Select Market, NASDAQ Select Market and NASDAQ Capital Market with market capitalizations of $3.5 billion or more.

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