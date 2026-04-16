Cwm LLC Increases Stock Position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF $SPTI

Cwm LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Free Report) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,289,128 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 948,731 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned about 1.85% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $181,378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. XY Planning Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 668.8% during the 4th quarter. XY Planning Network Inc. now owns 188,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,445,000 after buying an additional 164,250 shares in the last quarter. Invested Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 48,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 14,536 shares in the last quarter. Optima Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 7.9% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,843,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,002,000 after buying an additional 207,365 shares in the last quarter.

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SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPTI stock opened at $28.67 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day moving average is $28.87. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $28.19 and a 12 month high of $29.24.

About SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF

The SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (SPTI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 3-10 years. SPTI was launched on May 23, 2007 and is managed by State Street.

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