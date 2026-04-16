Analyzing iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO) and Dendreon (OTCMKTS:DNDNQ)

iBio (NASDAQ:IBIO – Get Free Report) and Dendreon (OTCMKTS:DNDNQ – Get Free Report) are both manufacturing companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership and dividends.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares iBio and Dendreon”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio iBio $400,000.00 181.34 -$18.38 million ($1.00) -2.10 Dendreon N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Dendreon has lower revenue, but higher earnings than iBio.

7.9% of iBio shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of iBio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for iBio and Dendreon, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score iBio 1 0 2 3 3.17 Dendreon 0 0 0 0 0.00

iBio currently has a consensus price target of $4.75, indicating a potential upside of 126.19%. Given iBio’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe iBio is more favorable than Dendreon.

Profitability

This table compares iBio and Dendreon’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets iBio N/A -71.26% -57.92% Dendreon N/A N/A N/A

Summary

iBio beats Dendreon on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About iBio

(Get Free Report)

iBio, Inc., a biotechnology company, provides contract development and manufacturing services to collaborators and third-party customers in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Biopharmaceuticals and Bioprocessing. Its lead therapeutic candidate is IBIO-100 that is being advanced for investigational new drug development for the treatment of systemic scleroderma and idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. The company is also developing vaccine candidates comprising IBIO-200 and IBIO-201, which are in preclinical development for the prevention of severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2; and IBIO-400 for the treatment of classical swine fever. In addition, it is developing recombinant proteins for third parties on a catalog and custom basis; and offers a range of process development, manufacturing, filling and finishing, and bio analytic services. iBio, Inc. has a license agreement with Planet Biotechnology, Inc. to develop therapeutics for infectious diseases; collaboration agreement with The Texas A&M University System for the development of coronavirus disease 2019 vaccine candidates; license agreement with the University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences, Vienna; and collaboration agreement with CC-Pharming Ltd. The company is headquartered in Bryan, Texas.

About Dendreon

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Dendreon Corporation, is a biotechnology company. The Company is focused on discovery, development and commercialization of therapeutics for cancer treatment. The Company’s product portfolio includes cellular immunotherapies and small molecule product candidate that could be applicable to treating multiple types of cancers. The Company’s product PROVENGE (sipuleucel-T), is an autologous cellular immunotherapy for the treatment of asymptomatic and minimally symptomatic, metastatic, castrate-resistant hormone-refractory prostate cancer. Other potential product candidates include investigational active cellular immunotherapy, which potentially may be used for the treatment of patients with bladder, breast, ovarian and other solid tumors expressing HER2/neu; active cellular immunotherapies directed at carbonic anhydrase 9, an antigen highly expressed in renal cell carcinoma, and carcinoembryonic antigen, an antigen expressed in colorectal and other cancers.

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