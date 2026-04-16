TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) and Viscount Systems (OTCMKTS:VSYS) Critical Review

TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX – Get Free Report) and Viscount Systems (OTCMKTS:VSYS – Get Free Report) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares TD SYNNEX and Viscount Systems”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

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Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TD SYNNEX $62.51 billion 0.26 $827.66 million $12.03 17.07 Viscount Systems N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Profitability

TD SYNNEX has higher revenue and earnings than Viscount Systems.

This table compares TD SYNNEX and Viscount Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TD SYNNEX 1.52% 14.03% 3.63% Viscount Systems N/A N/A N/A

Volatility & Risk

TD SYNNEX has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viscount Systems has a beta of 1.37, suggesting that its stock price is 37% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for TD SYNNEX and Viscount Systems, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TD SYNNEX 0 2 8 1 2.91 Viscount Systems 0 0 0 0 0.00

TD SYNNEX currently has a consensus target price of $183.00, indicating a potential downside of 10.87%. Given Viscount Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Viscount Systems is more favorable than TD SYNNEX.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.0% of TD SYNNEX shares are held by institutional investors. 0.7% of TD SYNNEX shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 91.3% of Viscount Systems shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

TD SYNNEX beats Viscount Systems on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TD SYNNEX

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TD SYNNEX Corporation operates as a distributor and solutions aggregator for the information technology (IT) ecosystem. The company offers personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, supplies, and endpoint technology software; and data center technologies, such as hybrid cloud, security, storage, networking, servers, technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as computing components. It also provides systems design and rack integration, build-to-order, and configure-to-order assembly; and thermal testing, power-draw testing, burn-in, and quality and logistics support. In addition, the company offers outsourced fulfillment, virtual distribution, and direct ship to end-users; shipping documents generation, multi-level serial number tracking, and configured products and online order and shipment tracking, as well as turn-key logistics solutions. Further, it provides public cloud solutions in productivity and collaboration, IaaS, or Infrastructure as a Service, PaaS, or Platform as a Service, SaaS, or Software as a Service, security, mobility, IoT, and other hybrid solutions. Additionally, the company offers online services; provides net terms, third party leasing, floor plan financing, and letters-of-credit backed financing and arrangement; and leases products and provides device-as-a-service, as well as offers direct mail, external media advertising, reseller product training, targeted telemarketing campaigns, national and regional trade shows, trade groups, database analysis, print on demand services, and web-based marketing. It serves value-added resellers, corporate resellers, government resellers, system integrators, direct marketers, retailers, and managed service providers. The company was formerly known as SYNNEX Corporation and changed its name to TD SYNNEX Corporation in September 2021. TD SYNNEX Corporation was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Viscount Systems

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Viscount Systems, Inc., through its subsidiary, Viscount Communication and Control Systems Inc., designs, manufactures, and sells access control and security products in North America. It offers intercom and physical access control systems, and emergency communications systems for various applications, including condominium/apartment building access and intercom; residential intercom; gated home/community access and intercom; seniors/government housing access, tracking, and intercom; elevator access and tracking; garage or perimeter gate control; and emergency communications. The company's principal product is the Enterphone intercom and access control system, a patented building entry control system that uses a building's internal phone wiring to allow access control for tenants, and intercom and access control between visitors and tenants. It also manufactures electronic entry access panels that can operate using the Enterphone system or dial-up telephone company lines. In addition, the company offers Enterphone iQ, a solution based on its MESH technology; MESH, a software-based building management system; Freedom, an Internet technology platform; and Liberty, a derivation of the Freedom for the smaller sized system access control market. Viscount Systems, Inc. was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

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