DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:DDI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.
DDI has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings cut DoubleDown Interactive from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised DoubleDown Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th.
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Institutional Trading of DoubleDown Interactive
DoubleDown Interactive Stock Performance
DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $437.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.84. DoubleDown Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.
DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $95.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.61 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.
DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile
DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ: DDI) is a digital entertainment company that specializes in the development and publishing of social casino games. The company’s portfolio centers around free-to-play titles that emulate the experience of land-based casino games such as slots, video poker, bingo and table games. By blending high-quality graphics, engaging gameplay features and real-time social mechanics, DoubleDown Interactive aims to deliver a virtual casino environment accessible via web, mobile and social media platforms.
The company’s flagship offering, DoubleDown Casino, serves as a hub for multiple slot and table-style games, enabling millions of registered players to compete in tournaments, unlock new machines and purchase virtual coins through in-app transactions.
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