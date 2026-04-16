DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:DDI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

DoubleDown Interactive Co., Ltd. Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.75.

DDI has been the topic of several research reports. Weiss Ratings cut DoubleDown Interactive from a “hold (c-)” rating to a “sell (d+)” rating in a research report on Monday, February 23rd. Wall Street Zen raised DoubleDown Interactive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 4th.

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Institutional Trading of DoubleDown Interactive

DoubleDown Interactive Stock Performance

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDI. Aristides Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Aristides Capital LLC now owns 34,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 80,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoubleDown Interactive by 338.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares in the last quarter. Four Tree Island Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of DoubleDown Interactive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,000.

DoubleDown Interactive stock opened at $8.83 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.87. The stock has a market cap of $437.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.84. DoubleDown Interactive has a fifty-two week low of $8.09 and a fifty-two week high of $11.25.

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ:DDI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $95.79 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $99.61 million. DoubleDown Interactive had a net margin of 28.48% and a return on equity of 11.27%. On average, analysts predict that DoubleDown Interactive will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

DoubleDown Interactive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

DoubleDown Interactive (NASDAQ: DDI) is a digital entertainment company that specializes in the development and publishing of social casino games. The company’s portfolio centers around free-to-play titles that emulate the experience of land-based casino games such as slots, video poker, bingo and table games. By blending high-quality graphics, engaging gameplay features and real-time social mechanics, DoubleDown Interactive aims to deliver a virtual casino environment accessible via web, mobile and social media platforms.

The company’s flagship offering, DoubleDown Casino, serves as a hub for multiple slot and table-style games, enabling millions of registered players to compete in tournaments, unlock new machines and purchase virtual coins through in-app transactions.

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