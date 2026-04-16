Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK) Receives $134.80 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Mohawk Industries, Inc. (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, four have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $134.80.

MHK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Monday, February 16th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “hold (c-)” rating on shares of Mohawk Industries in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Wolfe Research downgraded Mohawk Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Robert W. Baird set a $156.00 price target on Mohawk Industries in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price target on Mohawk Industries from $122.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 17th.

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Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mohawk Industries

In related news, insider Suzanne L. Helen sold 3,000 shares of Mohawk Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.80, for a total transaction of $293,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 53,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,270,735.40. The trade was a 5.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold a total of 12,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,246,336 over the last three months. 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MHK. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Bayforest Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 950.0% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mohawk Industries by 216.1% during the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mohawk Industries during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Mohawk Industries Price Performance

MHK opened at $103.74 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $112.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.75. Mohawk Industries has a 1 year low of $94.56 and a 1 year high of $143.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24.

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 12th. The company reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.02. Mohawk Industries had a return on equity of 6.80% and a net margin of 3.43%.The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Mohawk Industries has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.750-1.850 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Mohawk Industries will post 9.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mohawk Industries Company Profile

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Mohawk Industries, Inc is a global flooring manufacturer that designs, produces and distributes a broad range of floor covering products for both residential and commercial applications. Headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia, the company traces its roots to 1878 and has expanded through a series of strategic acquisitions and organic growth initiatives. Over the decades, Mohawk has built a vertically integrated platform encompassing yarn manufacturing, fiber production, wood and laminate finishing, and ceramic tile fabrication, enabling tight control over product quality and supply chain efficiency.

The company’s product portfolio includes residential and commercial carpet, ceramic and porcelain tile, laminate, wood and natural stone flooring, luxury vinyl, and innovative surface solutions.

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