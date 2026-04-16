4,700 Shares in Teradyne, Inc. $TER Purchased by Diversified Management Inc.

Diversified Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 12.8% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LLP acquired a new position in Teradyne in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $297,000. Cresset Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Teradyne by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Teradyne by 467.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after buying an additional 2,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 75,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,755,000 after buying an additional 3,651 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

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Teradyne Trading Down 0.2%

Teradyne stock opened at $364.96 on Thursday. Teradyne, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.24 and a 1-year high of $373.00. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $314.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $231.71. The company has a market capitalization of $57.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.79.

Teradyne Announces Dividend

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.44. Teradyne had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 22.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $970.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. Teradyne’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.94%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Teradyne in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $270.00 price objective on Teradyne in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. TD Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on Teradyne from $200.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Zacks Research lowered Teradyne from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.53.

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Teradyne Profile

(Free Report)

Teradyne, Inc is a global supplier of automatic test equipment and related services principally used to test semiconductors, wireless products and complex electronic systems. Founded in 1960, the company is headquartered in North Reading, Massachusetts, and has a long history of developing capital equipment and software that help semiconductor manufacturers, electronics OEMs and contract manufacturers validate product performance and reliability during design and production.

The company’s product portfolio centers on automatic test equipment (ATE) and system-level test solutions that address chip- and board-level validation, burn-in and reliability screening.

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