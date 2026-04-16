Analysts Set Bodycote plc (LON:BOY) PT at GBX 830

Shares of Bodycote plc (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 830.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BOY. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 900 price target on shares of Bodycote in a report on Thursday, March 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 670 to GBX 700 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bodycote from GBX 915 to GBX 925 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada downgraded shares of Bodycote to a “sector perform” rating and set a GBX 775 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, March 12th.

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Bodycote Price Performance

Shares of BOY stock opened at GBX 691.50 on Friday. Bodycote has a fifty-two week low of GBX 449.60 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 800. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.80, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 704.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 687.27.

Bodycote (LON:BOY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 11th. The company reported GBX 44.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Bodycote had a return on equity of 8.58% and a net margin of 7.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Bodycote will post 54.0540541 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bodycote Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The leading provider of heat treatment and specialist thermal processing services worldwide.

Heat treatment encompasses a variety of techniques and specialist engineering processes which improve the properties of metals and alloys and extend the life of components and is a vital part of any manufacturing process.

Bodycote is uniquely placed via our global network and the experience and knowledge of our people to offer high quality, reliable and cost-effective services to manufacturers whatever their size or market sector.

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