XBP Global (NASDAQ:XBP) Stock Rating Upgraded by Cantor Fitzgerald

XBP Global (NASDAQ:XBP – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d)” rating on shares of XBP Global in a research note on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

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XBP Global Price Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On XBP Global

Shares of NASDAQ XBP opened at $2.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.35 and a beta of -0.15. XBP Global has a 12 month low of $2.50 and a 12 month high of $25.60. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XBP. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of XBP Global during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of XBP Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,362,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of XBP Global by 6,119.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,895,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after buying an additional 1,864,748 shares in the last quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of XBP Global during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $504,000. Finally, Shay Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of XBP Global by 354.6% during the 3rd quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 78,001 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.72% of the company’s stock.

XBP Global Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

XBP Europe Holdings, Inc provides bills, payments, and related solutions and services in France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bills & Payments and Technology. The Bills & Payments segment focuses on optimizing how bills and payments are processed by businesses of all sizes and industries. This segment also offers automation of accounts payable and accounts receivables processes and seeks to integrate buyers and suppliers, as well as engages in digital transformation business.

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