Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. $ARE Stake Lifted by Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V.

Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (NYSE:ARE – Free Report) by 28.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 151,946 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,887 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. owned approximately 0.09% of Alexandria Real Estate Equities worth $7,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 121.4% during the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,722,000 after purchasing an additional 50,810 shares during the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $14,664,000. Harvey Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 91.8% during the third quarter. Harvey Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,800,000 after purchasing an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Financial Ltd. acquired a new stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,957,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in Alexandria Real Estate Equities by 33.5% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 1,115,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $93,218,000 after purchasing an additional 279,876 shares during the last quarter. 96.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on ARE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Alexandria Real Estate Equities from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Alexandria Real Estate Equities presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $63.67.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Stock Up 4.7%

Shares of NYSE:ARE opened at $47.52 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of -5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $55.25. Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.44 and a 52 week high of $88.24.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities (NYSE:ARE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $754.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $742.64 million. Alexandria Real Estate Equities had a negative net margin of 47.23% and a negative return on equity of 6.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.39 EPS. Alexandria Real Estate Equities has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.250-6.550 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. will post 9.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.1%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. Alexandria Real Estate Equities’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Chairman Joel S. Marcus acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.92 per share, for a total transaction of $1,348,000.00. Following the purchase, the chairman owned 562,724 shares in the company, valued at $30,342,078.08. This represents a 4.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Alexandria Real Estate Equities Profile

(Free Report)

Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc (NYSE: ARE) is a real estate investment trust specializing in the ownership, development and management of collaborative life science and technology campuses. The company’s properties are designed to support research and innovation by providing specialized laboratory, office and manufacturing space tailored to biotechnology, pharmaceutical, academic and related industries.

Since its founding in 1994, Alexandria has cultivated a diversified portfolio of campuses across leading innovation clusters in North America and Europe.

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