TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) Upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on TEL. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $249.00 to $214.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 13th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $240.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $306.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b)” rating in a report on Friday, February 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $246.33.

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TE Connectivity Stock Performance

NYSE:TEL opened at $234.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.82, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.26. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $225.85. TE Connectivity has a 1-year low of $125.42 and a 1-year high of $250.67.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The electronics maker reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 22.72%. TE Connectivity’s revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.95 EPS. TE Connectivity has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.650-2.650 EPS. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, March 11th that allows the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 6,155 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.81, for a total transaction of $1,371,395.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 21,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,859,486.10. This represents a 22.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 9,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.26, for a total transaction of $2,098,644.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,799,401.76. The trade was a 26.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold a total of 42,345 shares of company stock valued at $9,627,260 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On TE Connectivity

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $938,706,000. J. Stern & Co. LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at $445,402,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 124.4% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,105,167 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $706,457,000 after purchasing an additional 1,721,235 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,274,917 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,058,390,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352,152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity by 183.6% in the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,530,414 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $348,184,000 after purchasing an additional 990,703 shares in the last quarter. 91.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TE Connectivity

(Get Free Report)

TE Connectivity (NYSE: TEL) is a global industrial technology company that designs and manufactures connectivity and sensor solutions used to enable the flow of power and data in a wide range of applications. Its product portfolio includes electrical connectors, cable and wire harness assemblies, sensors, relays and switches, fiber-optic and coaxial interconnects, and other passive and active components that provide mechanical and electrical connections in complex systems.

The company’s products and engineered solutions serve diverse end markets such as automotive and transportation, industrial equipment, data communications and networks, aerospace and defense, medical devices, and energy.

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