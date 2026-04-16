Replimune Group’s (REPL) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.
Several other analysts have also commented on REPL. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Replimune Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “sell” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.75.
Read Our Latest Stock Report on REPL
Replimune Group Stock Up 16.9%
Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Christopher Sarchi sold 6,500 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $52,065.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 151,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,219.88. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Institutional Trading of Replimune Group
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 3,638.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 248.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 99.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.
Key Replimune Group News
Here are the key news stories impacting Replimune Group this week:
- Neutral Sentiment: Analyst note roundup — several firms issued new/updated ratings: Leerink reaffirmed Market Perform, Jefferies reiterated Hold, and Wedbush published a Neutral. These are mostly stance-maintaining actions rather than bullish moves. Leerink Partners Reaffirms “Market Perform” Jefferies Reiterates Hold Wedbush Neutral
- Negative Sentiment: FDA rejects RP1 melanoma BLA citing trial-design concerns — the regulatory setback is the primary negative catalyst and undermines the commercial pathway/timing for RP1, prompting sharp investor selling. Replimune Group (REPL) Is Down 75.0% After FDA Rejects RP1 Melanoma BLA Over Trial Design Concerns
- Negative Sentiment: Operational impact — the company plans layoffs (63 employees) after the FDA rejection, signaling cost cuts and potential disruption to programs and morale. This amplifies downside risk to near-term execution. Mass. biotech company to lay off 63 employees after FDA rejects cancer drug for 2nd time
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple analyst downgrades and negative ratings — BMO cut to Underperform, JPMorgan to Underweight, Cantor lowered to Hold and HC Wainwright maintains a Sell. These actions increase selling pressure and reduce prospective investor demand. BMO Downgrades to Underperform JPMorgan Underweight Cantor Fitzgerald Lowers Rating HC Wainwright Reaffirms “Sell”
- Negative Sentiment: Analyst estimate cuts — HC Wainwright sharply trimmed Q1–Q4 2027 and FY2027 EPS forecasts (and lowered guidance for several quarters), reflecting expectations of greater cash burn, delayed approvals, or program setbacks; this reduces near-term valuation support. (Source: HC Wainwright research notes via market summaries)
Replimune Group Company Profile
Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing next‐generation oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary “RP” platform leverages genetically engineered herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) vectors armed with immunomodulatory payloads to selectively infect, replicate within and destroy cancer cells, while also stimulating systemic antitumor immune responses.
Replimune’s lead candidate, RP1, incorporates GM-CSF and a fusogenic protein to enhance both direct oncolysis and immune activation.
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