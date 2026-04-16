Replimune Group’s (REPL) “Underweight” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated their underweight rating on shares of Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on REPL. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Replimune Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $4.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 10th. HC Wainwright restated a “sell” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Replimune Group in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $4.75.

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Replimune Group Stock Up 16.9%

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $2.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.26 million, a P/E ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.74. Replimune Group has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $13.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 5.60 and a quick ratio of 5.60.

Replimune Group (NASDAQ:REPL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.85) by $0.08. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Replimune Group will post -2.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Christopher Sarchi sold 6,500 shares of Replimune Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total value of $52,065.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 151,588 shares in the company, valued at $1,214,219.88. This trade represents a 4.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Replimune Group

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of REPL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Replimune Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 3,638.9% in the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 7,569 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 248.6% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,886 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 99.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 13,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 6,873 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Replimune Group in the second quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Key Replimune Group News

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Replimune Group Company Profile

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Replimune Group, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on developing next‐generation oncolytic immunotherapies for the treatment of solid tumors. The company’s proprietary “RP” platform leverages genetically engineered herpes simplex virus type 1 (HSV-1) vectors armed with immunomodulatory payloads to selectively infect, replicate within and destroy cancer cells, while also stimulating systemic antitumor immune responses.

Replimune’s lead candidate, RP1, incorporates GM-CSF and a fusogenic protein to enhance both direct oncolysis and immune activation.

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