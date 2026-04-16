Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Price Target Raised to $42.00

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Free Report) had its price objective raised by Barclays from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note released on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Evercore set a $42.00 price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Weiss Ratings raised Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “hold (c+)” rating to a “buy (b-)” rating in a research report on Friday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.71.

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Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Trading Up 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $38.82 on Monday. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.84 and a 12-month high of $40.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.05. The company has a market capitalization of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.53.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.28). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 15.32% and a return on equity of 4.29%. The company had revenue of $187.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $183.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has set its FY 2026 guidance at 0.740-0.770 EPS. Research analysts predict that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.55 EPS for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1083 per share. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 3.3%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 146.07%.

Institutional Trading of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 2,590.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 1,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 418.1% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 143.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 672 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

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Phillips Edison & Company, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in the acquisition, ownership and operation of grocery-anchored, necessity-based shopping centers. The company’s investment strategy is centered on properties that benefit from everyday consumer demand, seeking to deliver stable cash flows through long-term, triple-net leases with national and regional tenants in the grocery, drugstore and essential retail sectors.

In addition to its core retail portfolio, Phillips Edison & Company provides integrated services covering property management, asset management, leasing, development and acquisition sourcing.

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