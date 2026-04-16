Beam Global Q4 Earnings Call Highlights

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) closed 2025 with a sharp rebound in fourth-quarter revenue and a significantly changed business mix after U.S. federal fleet electrification demand fell away early in the year, according to management on the company’s year-end operating results conference call.

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2025 results show fourth-quarter rebound amid lower full-year revenue

Chief Financial Officer Lisa Potok said Beam delivered 56% sequential revenue growth from the third quarter to the fourth quarter, with fourth-quarter revenue of $9 million, up 7% year-over-year. Full-year revenue was $28.2 million, down from $49.3 million in 2024, which Potok attributed primarily to a “sharp reduction in U.S. federal orders.” She said federal orders fell from over 60% of revenue in 2023 to less than 5% in 2025.

Potok reported fourth-quarter gross margin ofand full-year gross margin of. On a non-GAAP basis excluding non-cash depreciation and amortization, she said gross margin wasin 2025, up from 21% in 2024, reflecting “continued improvement in our unit economics despite our lower volumes.”

Operating expenses totaled $31.1 million for the year, including approximately $15 million in non-cash charges, “primarily related to the goodwill impairment and non-cash compensation,” Potok said. Excluding those non-cash items, she said operating expenses were approximately $16.1 million, a 17% year-over-year reduction.

Net loss from operations before tax was $27.4 million, or $9.5 million excluding non-cash items, compared with $8.6 million in the prior year, which Potok said was “primarily driven by the lower revenue.”

Shift away from federal dependence and toward commercial and international revenue

Potok said 2025 “marked a pivotal inflection point” as the company reduced reliance on government customers and expanded internationally. Commercial customers represented 72% of revenue in 2025, up from 38% in 2024. She added that 70% of fourth-quarter revenue came from the company’s “new and expanded portfolio of products.”

President, CEO, and Chairman Desmond Wheatley emphasized how abrupt the federal shift was, saying that as of January 6, 2025, federal revenue “dried up… like a light switch being turned off.” He said the company’s response was to reorient sales efforts toward customers and markets it had not previously prioritized, both in the U.S. and internationally.

Wheatley said nearly half of 2025 revenue came from international sales and that the company’s international backlog represented more than half of total backlog. He also sought to reframe how investors view the company, describing Beam Global as a “three-legged stool” spanning energy storage and security, electric mobility and transportation, and smart cities infrastructure.

Backlog and liquidity: “read more than the first line”

Beam ended 2025 with $6 million in backlog, no debt, and access to a $100 million undrawn credit facility, Potok said. Wheatley later noted that the credit line was “untouched” and priced at SOFR plus 300 basis points.

Wheatley said backlog had increased to more than $9 million and told analysts that, with “minor and immaterial exceptions,” the backlog should be executed in “the next quarter or two,” rather than being multi-year in nature. He also said the company was adding to backlog even as it recognized revenue.

Addressing concerns about cash, Wheatley said Beam has historically operated lean and argued working capital is a better metric. He said the company burned around $6 million of cash in 2025 and ended the year with about $9 million in working capital, including roughly $6 million in accounts receivable. He added that as of March 31 the company had “twice as much cash” as at year-end and “almost $7 million” in accounts receivable, alongside the higher backlog figure. “Please read more than the first line of our balance sheet,” Wheatley said, arguing cash plus near-term conversions from receivables and backlog represented roughly $18 million coming in over the next few months.

Goodwill impairment: management says it was accounting-driven

Both executives addressed the year’s goodwill impairment. Potok said the charge was driven by accounting rules after “the sustained decline in our stock price in early 2025,” and she stated it “in no way reflects management’s objective view of the value of our acquisitions.”

Wheatley echoed that view and encouraged listeners to focus on non-cash performance, saying the impairment was “nothing whatsoever to do with our feeling about the value of our acquisitions.” He said the write-down stemmed from market capitalization falling below book value thresholds required under accounting rules.

Strategic focus: Beam Middle East, batteries for drones, smart cities, and autonomous charging

Wheatley highlighted the formation of Beam Middle East as a major 2025 development, describing it as a joint venture with Platinum Group UAE. He said the partnership provides local reach in a market he described as “rapidly growing” and “cash-rich,” with Gulf States announcing investments of “over $1 trillion” over the next decade in sustainable infrastructure. Wheatley said the model relies initially on shipping product from Beam’s Serbia factory to Abu Dhabi and potentially moving to local assembly and later manufacturing as volumes grow.

On product momentum, Wheatley told Roth Capital’s Craig Irwin that smart cities infrastructure products were contributing significantly, alongside improved traction in energy storage. He also cited two record weekly sales announcements in the first quarter of 2026: $1 million in smart cities product sales in one week, followed weeks later by $1.7 million in a single week.

During Q&A, Wheatley also discussed:

BeamSpot : He said BeamSpot is now included in backlog as part of an integrated deployment combining BeamSpot, EV ARC, BeamBike, and other products under a single project.

: He said BeamSpot is now included in backlog as part of an integrated deployment combining BeamSpot, EV ARC, BeamBike, and other products under a single project. Battery and drone opportunities : He said Beam makes “bespoke shaped batteries” and attributed higher energy density and safety to patented thermal management. He also said Beam won a Fortune 500 automotive company as a battery customer in 2025 and referenced drone-related work subject to confidentiality agreements.

: He said Beam makes “bespoke shaped batteries” and attributed higher energy density and safety to patented thermal management. He also said Beam won a as a battery customer in 2025 and referenced drone-related work subject to confidentiality agreements. Beam Flight : Wheatley described Beam Flight as an “EV ARC, but for drones,” enabling autonomous drone landing and recharging without traditional infrastructure, though he said it is not covered under the current GSA contract.

: Wheatley described Beam Flight as an “EV ARC, but for drones,” enabling autonomous drone landing and recharging without traditional infrastructure, though he said it is under the current GSA contract. Autonomous vehicle charging: Wheatley outlined a patented wireless charging approach designed to reduce reliance on centralized charging hubs, noting a partnership with HEVO and ongoing discussions with automotive manufacturers and autonomous vehicle companies.

Wheatley also said the GSA renewed Beam’s federal purchasing contract in 2025 and extended it through 2030, which he called an encouraging sign the federal government could return as a customer over time. However, he acknowledged that near-term conditions—including policy shifts and geopolitical conflict—have made forecasting difficult, telling one analyst he was “really” bad at forecasting but that diversification across products, customers, and geographies is central to the company’s 2026 approach.

About Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM)

Beam Global (NASDAQ:BEEM) is a developer of solar-powered infrastructure solutions designed to support the transition to clean energy and electric transportation. Headquartered in California, the company specializes in producing off-grid EV charging units, solar canopy systems and energy storage solutions that can be rapidly deployed in urban, rural and remote environments. By integrating photovoltaic panels with battery storage and charging hardware, Beam Global’s products aim to reduce reliance on grid power and lower carbon emissions at charging locations.

The company’s flagship product, EV ARC, is a standalone, solar-powered electric vehicle fast-charging kiosk that requires no construction, trenching or utility upgrades.

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