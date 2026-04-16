Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR) Price Target Raised to $75.00

Ichor (NASDAQ:ICHR – Free Report) had its target price upped by B. Riley Financial from $52.00 to $75.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised Ichor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Ichor from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Ichor from $30.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ichor in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ichor currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.43.

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Ichor Trading Up 0.5%

Insider Activity at Ichor

ICHR opened at $64.33 on Monday. Ichor has a 12 month low of $13.12 and a 12 month high of $65.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.77 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 3.16 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $47.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.20.

In other Ichor news, CFO Greg Swyt sold 3,000 shares of Ichor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.20, for a total transaction of $153,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 78,679 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,028,364.80. The trade was a 3.67% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 1,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.11, for a total value of $60,132.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 13,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $699,986.59. The trade was a 7.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 120,259 shares of company stock worth $5,689,250 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Ichor

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,101,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Ichor by 141.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,023,882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770,425 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $252,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $545,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp ET AL purchased a new stake in shares of Ichor in the 4th quarter valued at about $636,000. 94.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ichor

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Ichor Holdings Ltd. is a global supplier of critical subsystems used in the fabrication of semiconductor devices. The company specializes in the design, engineering and manufacturing of gas delivery systems, vacuum pumps and abatement solutions that manage process gases and by-products in wafer-processing tools. Its modular subsystems are designed to integrate with lithography, etch, deposition and cleaning equipment, helping to ensure precise control of gas flow, pressure and purity throughout the chip-manufacturing cycle.

Founded in the mid-1980s and headquartered in Fremont, California, Ichor has expanded its footprint across Asia, Europe and North America.

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