Generate Biomedicines (NASDAQ:GENB) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Generate Biomedicines (NASDAQ:GENB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Generate Biomedicines’ Q1 2026 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.56) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($2.01) EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q3 2027 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2027 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($2.01) EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Generate Biomedicines to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Generate Biomedicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Generate Biomedicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Generate Biomedicines in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Generate Biomedicines to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Generate Biomedicines presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Get Generate Biomedicines alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on GENB

Generate Biomedicines Trading Down 3.0%

Key Headlines Impacting Generate Biomedicines

NASDAQ GENB opened at $12.50 on Monday. Generate Biomedicines has a 1-year low of $11.00 and a 1-year high of $15.32.

Here are the key news stories impacting Generate Biomedicines this week:

Positive Sentiment: HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Generate Biomedicines with a “Buy” rating and a $16 price target, signaling analyst conviction and potential upside from current levels. Coverage Initiated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on Generate Biomedicines with a “Buy” rating and a $16 price target, signaling analyst conviction and potential upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: The analyst provided detailed quarterly and annual EPS models for 2026–2027 that give investors a clear baseline for expectations (examples: Q1’26 -$0.44, Q2’26 -$0.48, Q3’26 -$0.54, Q4’26 -$0.56; FY2026 -$2.01; Q1’27 -$0.53, Q2’27 -$0.49, Q3’27 -$0.49, Q4’27 -$0.50; FY2027 -$2.01). These estimates help set benchmarks for future results and valuation assumptions.

The analyst provided detailed quarterly and annual EPS models for 2026–2027 that give investors a clear baseline for expectations (examples: Q1’26 -$0.44, Q2’26 -$0.48, Q3’26 -$0.54, Q4’26 -$0.56; FY2026 -$2.01; Q1’27 -$0.53, Q2’27 -$0.49, Q3’27 -$0.49, Q4’27 -$0.50; FY2027 -$2.01). These estimates help set benchmarks for future results and valuation assumptions. Negative Sentiment: Forecasts show sustained quarterly losses and an annual loss of about $2.01 in both FY2026 and FY2027, underlining that Generate remains pre‑profit and likely reliant on external funding or partnerships — a continuation of cash burn that can weigh on the stock until clinical or commercial milestones are achieved.

Generate Biomedicines Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Generate Biomedicines, Inc (NASDAQ: GENB) is a biotechnology company that applies machine learning and generative artificial intelligence to the design and discovery of novel therapeutics. The company develops computational platforms to create and optimize protein sequences and biological molecules with the goal of producing new medicines across a range of modalities. Its core activities center on algorithm-driven design, iterative experimental validation, and the translation of computational outputs into candidate therapeutic molecules.

Generate’s technology combines advanced computational models with high-throughput laboratory methods to accelerate discovery and improve the likelihood of producing viable drug candidates.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Generate Biomedicines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generate Biomedicines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.