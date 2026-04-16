Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE) Short Interest Update

Ranger Equity Bear ETF (NYSEARCA:HDGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 123,876 shares, an increase of 57.0% from the March 15th total of 78,906 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 244,158 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 2.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Ranger Equity Bear ETF Price Performance

Shares of Ranger Equity Bear ETF stock opened at $16.97 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.42 and a 200 day moving average of $16.82. The firm has a market cap of $78.91 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of -1.04. Ranger Equity Bear ETF has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $19.68.

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The AdvisorShares Ranger Equity Bear ETF (HDGE) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World index. The fund is actively-managed fund that attempts to achieve positive returns by shorting US-listed companies believed to have low earnings quality or use aggressive accounting policies. HDGE was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by AdvisorShares.

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