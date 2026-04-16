Jefferies Financial Group Cuts CACI International (NYSE:CACI) Price Target to $645.00

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Jefferies Financial Group from $690.00 to $645.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the information technology services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CACI. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of CACI International from $721.00 to $614.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of CACI International from $670.00 to $765.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of CACI International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial set a $800.00 price objective on shares of CACI International in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on CACI International from $752.00 to $787.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $637.73.

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CACI International Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of CACI stock opened at $531.26 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. CACI International has a 1 year low of $409.62 and a 1 year high of $683.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $586.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $579.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.62.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 21st. The information technology services provider reported $6.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.41 by $0.40. CACI International had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 5.77%.The company had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. CACI International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-28.920 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CACI International will post 23.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP J William Koegel, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $615.06, for a total transaction of $1,230,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 25,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,949,120.86. This trade represents a 7.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Debora A. Plunkett sold 220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $603.30, for a total transaction of $132,726.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 2,428 shares in the company, valued at $1,464,812.40. The trade was a 8.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CACI International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CACI International by 22.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 298,615 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $142,346,000 after acquiring an additional 54,905 shares during the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL raised its position in shares of CACI International by 1,494.8% during the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 33,490 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $16,704,000 after purchasing an additional 31,390 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 2.6% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 378,985 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $189,030,000 after purchasing an additional 9,739 shares during the last quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. lifted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. now owns 73,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $39,121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CACI International by 141,420.0% in the 3rd quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 7,076 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,529,000 after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

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CACI International Inc is a leading provider of information solutions and services to the U.S. federal government, with a primary focus on defense, intelligence, homeland security and federal civilian agencies. The company delivers advanced technology and domain expertise to support mission-critical operations, offering capabilities in areas such as data analytics, cyber security, network integration, enterprise IT modernization and logistics support. By integrating software, hardware and professional services, CACI helps clients enhance situational awareness, improve decision making and maintain critical infrastructure resilience.

Founded in 1962 and headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, CACI has evolved from a small consulting operation into a global enterprise.

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