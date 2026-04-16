National Bank Financial Cuts Cascades (TSE:CAS) Price Target to C$14.00

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by National Bank Financial from C$15.00 to C$14.00 in a research report released on Monday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on CAS. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Cascades from C$13.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cascades from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 18th. Desjardins dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$15.00 to C$13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Cascades from C$16.00 to C$15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$14.25.

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Cascades Price Performance

Shares of TSE CAS opened at C$10.77 on Monday. Cascades has a fifty-two week low of C$8.30 and a fifty-two week high of C$14.20. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$12.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$12.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 112.96. The stock has a market cap of C$1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.99.

Cascades (TSE:CAS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported C$0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. Cascades had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 4.11%. The business had revenue of C$1.20 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Cascades will post 1.2959309 EPS for the current year.

Cascades Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.5%. Cascades’s payout ratio is 69.57%.

Cascades Company Profile

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Cascades Inc, along with its subsidiaries, produces, converts and markets packaging and tissue products composed mainly of recycled fibres. The company is organized into four main business segments: Containerboard, Boxboard Europe, Specialty Products (which constitutes packaging products), and Tissue Papers. The business activity of the company functions in Canada, the United States, Italy, and other countries. Its customer base includes food processing companies, the maintenance industry, accommodations, and housing industry, micro-businesses, and boutiques.

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