Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. $CRDO

Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRDO – Free Report) by 29.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,882 shares during the period. Credo Technology Group comprises 2.2% of Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Credo Technology Group were worth $4,336,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 161.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,278,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,406,752 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credo Technology Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $183,553,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 66.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,064,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,778,000 after purchasing an additional 1,218,504 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,699,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190,522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Credo Technology Group by 2,537.7% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $167,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,106,401 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.46% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CRDO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Wednesday. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Credo Technology Group from $230.00 to $170.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $165.00 target price on Credo Technology Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c)” rating on shares of Credo Technology Group in a report on Friday, March 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.50.

Insider Transactions at Credo Technology Group

In related news, COO Yat Tung Lam sold 3,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total transaction of $322,611.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 2,610,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $264,817,877.05. This trade represents a 0.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William Joseph Brennan sold 6,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Sunday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.45, for a total value of $623,816.05. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 222,311 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,553,450.95. This trade represents a 2.69% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 386,419 shares of company stock worth $44,731,310. Insiders own 11.84% of the company’s stock.

Key Credo Technology Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting Credo Technology Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Major acquisition — Credo agreed to buy DustPhotonics (reported ~\$750M‑\$875M), adding silicon‑photonic optical transceiver tech that deepens its AI/data‑center exposure and could broaden revenue mix. Read More.

Major acquisition — Credo agreed to buy DustPhotonics (reported ~\$750M‑\$875M), adding silicon‑photonic optical transceiver tech that deepens its AI/data‑center exposure and could broaden revenue mix. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Broker support — Needham reaffirmed a Buy with a $220 target (large upside vs. recent levels), and Jefferies initiated/boosted coverage—both moves lend institutional credibility to the M&A/growth story. Read More.

Broker support — Needham reaffirmed a Buy with a $220 target (large upside vs. recent levels), and Jefferies initiated/boosted coverage—both moves lend institutional credibility to the M&A/growth story. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Heavy call‑option buying — Unusually large call flows were reported, signaling speculative and hedged bullish positioning that can amplify intraday rallies. Read More.

Heavy call‑option buying — Unusually large call flows were reported, signaling speculative and hedged bullish positioning that can amplify intraday rallies. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: GHG disclosure — Credo published its FY2025 Greenhouse Gas report, increasing transparency on operational emissions (ESG item that supports longer‑term investor due diligence). Read More.

GHG disclosure — Credo published its FY2025 Greenhouse Gas report, increasing transparency on operational emissions (ESG item that supports longer‑term investor due diligence). Read More. Neutral Sentiment: M&A details forthcoming — Management hosted an M&A call/transcript is available; investors will be watching guidance on integration, expected synergies, timing and financing. Read More.

M&A details forthcoming — Management hosted an M&A call/transcript is available; investors will be watching guidance on integration, expected synergies, timing and financing. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Sector tailwinds — Broad Nasdaq/AI‑infrastructure strength has helped semiconductor/connectivity names like Credo alongside company‑specific news. Read More.

Sector tailwinds — Broad Nasdaq/AI‑infrastructure strength has helped semiconductor/connectivity names like Credo alongside company‑specific news. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling — CTO Chi Fung Cheng executed Rule 10b5‑1 sales (recently disclosed), which some investors view as a modest near‑term liquidity event to monitor. Read More.

Insider selling — CTO Chi Fung Cheng executed Rule 10b5‑1 sales (recently disclosed), which some investors view as a modest near‑term liquidity event to monitor. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Analyst caution — Zacks trimmed its stance (from strong‑buy to hold), reflecting concerns that rapid gains and estimate revisions could limit near‑term upside for some investors. Read More.

Credo Technology Group Stock Up 5.5%

NASDAQ CRDO opened at $168.35 on Thursday. Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. has a twelve month low of $33.04 and a twelve month high of $213.80. The company has a market cap of $31.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.53 and a beta of 2.72. The business’s fifty day moving average is $113.99 and its 200 day moving average is $137.04.

Credo Technology Group (NASDAQ:CRDO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 2nd. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.29. Credo Technology Group had a return on equity of 29.63% and a net margin of 31.81%.The company had revenue of $407.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $385.94 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. Credo Technology Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 201.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credo Technology Group

(Free Report)

Credo Technology Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CRDO) is a fabless semiconductor company that develops high‑speed connectivity solutions for cloud, enterprise and telecommunications infrastructure. The company focuses on semiconductors and related IP that enable reliable, low‑latency movement of large volumes of data between servers, switches and optical modules in data centers and network equipment.

Credo’s product portfolio centers on high‑speed analog and mixed‑signal devices designed to preserve signal integrity and extend reach over copper and optical links.

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