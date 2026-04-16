Short Interest in NatWest Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBSPF) Drops By 24.0%

NatWest Group PLC (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totaling 516,939 shares, a decrease of 24.0% from the March 15th total of 680,582 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 27,642 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 18.7 days.

NatWest Group Price Performance

RBSPF opened at $8.52 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. NatWest Group has a 12 month low of $5.66 and a 12 month high of $9.72. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.08. The stock has a market cap of $68.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 1.03.

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NatWest Group (OTCMKTS:RBSPF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 13th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.03. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.59% and a return on equity of 13.05%. The business had revenue of $5.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.72 billion.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group plc is a major UK-based banking and financial services company headquartered in Edinburgh, Scotland. The group traces its roots to the Royal Bank of Scotland, founded in 1727, and grew through subsequent mergers and acquisitions—most notably the acquisition of National Westminster Bank (NatWest) in 2000. In 2020 the firm adopted the NatWest Group name to align the corporate identity more closely with its primary retail brand. Over its long history the group has undergone significant restructuring and recapitalization, including interventions and reforms following the global financial crisis.

NatWest Group operates across retail, commercial, corporate and institutional banking, as well as wealth management and private banking.

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