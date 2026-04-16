GHO (GHO) Price Down 0% This Week

GHO (GHO) traded 0% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 16th. One GHO token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00001344 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, GHO has traded down 0% against the dollar. GHO has a total market cap of $583.66 million and approximately $1.28 million worth of GHO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GHO alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74,348.15 or 0.99991939 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74,310.94 or 0.99768155 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

GHO Token Profile

GHO’s genesis date was July 15th, 2023. GHO’s total supply is 584,000,000 tokens. GHO’s official website is gho.xyz. GHO’s official Twitter account is @ghoaave. GHO’s official message board is lenster.xyz/u/gho.

GHO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “GHO (GHO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. GHO has a current supply of 584,000,000. The last known price of GHO is 0.9994652 USD and is down -0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 94 active market(s) with $2,137,486.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gho.xyz/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GHO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GHO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GHO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GHO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.