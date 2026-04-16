ZORA Price Up 2% This Week (ZORA)

ZORA (ZORA) traded up 4.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 16th. During the last week, ZORA has traded 2% higher against the US dollar. ZORA has a total market cap of $65.53 million and $7.17 million worth of ZORA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZORA token can currently be purchased for $0.0147 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

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Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

SolvBTC (SOLVBTC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $74,348.15 or 0.99991939 BTC.

SolvBTC.BBN (SOLVBTC.BB) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $74,310.94 or 0.99768155 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

About ZORA

ZORA’s launch date was April 23rd, 2025. ZORA’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,469,999,999 tokens. ZORA’s official Twitter account is @zora. The official website for ZORA is zora.co. The official message board for ZORA is x.com/zoraengineering.

ZORA Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZORA (ZORA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2025and operates on the Base platform. ZORA has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 4,469,999,999 in circulation. The last known price of ZORA is 0.01444307 USD and is up 4.28 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 263 active market(s) with $7,163,253.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://zora.co/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZORA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZORA should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ZORA using one of the exchanges listed above.

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