Marks Electrical Group’s (MRK) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital Group

Shore Capital Group reissued their hold rating on shares of Marks Electrical Group (LON:MRK – Free Report) in a report published on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 55 price objective on shares of Marks Electrical Group in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 52.50.

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Marks Electrical Group Stock Down 2.0%

Marks Electrical Group Company Profile

LON:MRK opened at GBX 48 on Monday. Marks Electrical Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 42 and a fifty-two week high of GBX 63. The stock has a market capitalization of £50.05 million, a P/E ratio of -46.60 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.31, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 46.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 47.04.

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Marks Electrical Group PLC, together with its subsidiary, engages in the supply of domestic electrical appliances and consumer electronics in the United Kingdom. The company also provides removal and recycling of packaging; collection and recycling of old appliances; and extended warranties and installation services. It sells its products through online platform. The company was formerly known as Marks Electrical Holding Limited and changed its name to Marks Electrical Group PLC in October 2021. Marks Electrical Group PLC was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Leicester, United Kingdom.

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