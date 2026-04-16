Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Palisade Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:PALI – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eight research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $10.20.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley Financial began coverage on Palisade Bio in a report on Friday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Palisade Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Palisade Bio in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Clear Str upgraded shares of Palisade Bio to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Palisade Bio in a research note on Monday, December 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company.

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Hedge Funds Weigh In On Palisade Bio

Palisade Bio Stock Performance

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PALI. Seven Fleet Capital Management LP bought a new position in Palisade Bio during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $770,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,318,000. Commodore Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Palisade Bio in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,896,000. Eversept Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,670,000. Finally, Artia Global Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Palisade Bio during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,682,000. 11.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Palisade Bio stock opened at $2.34 on Friday. Palisade Bio has a fifty-two week low of $0.53 and a fifty-two week high of $2.64. The stock has a market cap of $388.16 million, a P/E ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $1.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.87.

About Palisade Bio

(Get Free Report)

Palisade Bio, Inc is a clinical‐stage biotechnology company focused on pioneering localized immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and inflammatory diseases. The company leverages a proprietary prodrug platform designed to activate therapeutic agents selectively within the tumor microenvironment or sites of inflammation. Its core strategy centers on stimulating the innate immune system via toll‐like receptor 9 (TLR9) agonism to drive targeted immune responses while minimizing systemic exposure and toxicity.

The company’s lead product candidate, PDS0108, is an intratumoral TLR9 agonist prodrug currently in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for patients with advanced solid tumors.

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