Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD Shares Purchased by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,505,058 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 111,563 shares during the period. Cwm LLC owned about 0.21% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $151,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 404.6% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 105,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 84,262 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 206.9% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after acquiring an additional 51,696 shares during the period. Bison Wealth LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 234.4% during the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 441,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,059,000 after acquiring an additional 309,400 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 35.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 592,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,579,000 after acquiring an additional 155,769 shares during the period. Finally, United Bank raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 5.0% during the second quarter. United Bank now owns 195,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,186,000 after acquiring an additional 9,351 shares during the period.

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Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $30.65 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $31.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.71 billion, a PE ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.70. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.95.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

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