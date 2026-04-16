Pursue Wealth Partners LLC Trims Position in Chevron Corporation $CVX

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lessened its stake in Chevron Corporation (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 57.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,373 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 3,267 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. Adelphi Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $428,000. Invariant Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter valued at about $267,000. Seamount Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Seamount Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Invested Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Invested Advisors now owns 3,014 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC raised its holdings in shares of Chevron by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC now owns 4,213 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $179.00 to $242.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $195.09.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 272,624 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.35, for a total transaction of $51,621,354.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 31,266 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,217.10. This represents a 89.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Mark A. Nelson sold 139,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.92, for a total transaction of $26,233,632.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 11,337 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,130,449.04. This trade represents a 92.49% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 779,407 shares of company stock valued at $145,972,971. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Chevron Stock Down 1.2%

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $184.86 on Thursday. Chevron Corporation has a 52-week low of $132.33 and a 52-week high of $214.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $368.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.76, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $192.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $168.63.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. Chevron had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $45.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.18 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Corporation will post 10.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $1.78 per share. This represents a $7.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. This is an increase from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.71. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 106.91%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Free Report)

Chevron Corporation (NYSE: CVX) is an American multinational energy company engaged in virtually all aspects of the oil and gas industry. As an integrated energy firm, Chevron’s core activities include upstream oil and natural gas exploration and production, midstream transportation and storage, downstream refining and marketing of fuels and lubricants, and petrochemical manufacturing through joint ventures and subsidiaries. The company markets fuels under brands such as Chevron, Texaco and Caltex and supplies a range of products and services to retail customers, industrial users and commercial fleets worldwide.

Chevron traces its corporate lineage to the early petroleum companies that eventually became Standard Oil of California and has evolved through significant mergers and restructurings, including the acquisitions of Gulf Oil and Texaco.

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