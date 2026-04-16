VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF $SMOT Shares Acquired by Pursue Wealth Partners LLC

Pursue Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (BATS:SMOT – Free Report) by 93.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,601 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,579 shares during the period. Pursue Wealth Partners LLC owned approximately 0.40% of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SMOT. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 609,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,216,000 after buying an additional 95,940 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 1,073,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,735,000 after buying an additional 74,823 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 822,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,791,000 after buying an additional 34,296 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $921,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF by 39.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 93,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after buying an additional 26,545 shares during the last quarter.

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VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS SMOT opened at $36.41 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $405.24 million, a P/E ratio of 17.96 and a beta of 1.28. VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $29.26 and a 1 year high of $37.91.

About VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF

The VanEck Morningstar SMID Moat ETF (SMOT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in extended market equity. The fund tracks an index made up of two equally-weighted sub-portfolios, comprised of small- and mid-cap companies believed to have durable competitive advantages and attractive valuations. SMOT was launched on Oct 4, 2022 and is managed by VanEck.

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