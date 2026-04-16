Towne Trust Company N.A Has $3.19 Million Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF $IUSV

Towne Trust Company N.A boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 83.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 31,087 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,186 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Towne Trust Company N.A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Towne Trust Company N.A’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $3,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IUSV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.8% during the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 80,233,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,019,342,000 after purchasing an additional 5,830,890 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 455.2% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,297,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,030,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063,672 shares during the period. Foster Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $103,889,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,808,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $580,597,000 after buying an additional 556,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 7.6% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,130,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,850,000 after buying an additional 432,247 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IUSV opened at $105.64 on Thursday. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a twelve month low of $83.39 and a twelve month high of $108.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $104.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.15. The firm has a market cap of $24.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.86.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were paid a $0.3925 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.57 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.5%.

(Free Report)

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.