Second Half Financial Partners LLC Invests $749,000 in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF $RDVY

Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $749,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RDVY. First Horizon Corp purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000.

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First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Trading Up 0.0%

RDVY opened at $73.47 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $69.67. First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF has a 12-month low of $52.88 and a 12-month high of $73.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 1.03.

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.1813 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (RDVY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ US Rising Dividend Achievers index. The fund tracks an index of 50 large-cap stocks with rising, high-quality dividends. RDVY was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RDVY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust Rising Dividend Achievers ETF (NASDAQ:RDVY – Free Report).

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