iShares S&P 100 ETF $OEF Shares Acquired by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,190,792 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,019 shares during the period. iShares S&P 100 ETF accounts for about 1.1% of Cwm LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Cwm LLC owned approximately 1.39% of iShares S&P 100 ETF worth $408,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 74.5% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Lodestone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 125.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 106 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter.

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iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF stock opened at $345.12 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $330.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $336.98. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1-year low of $245.47 and a 1-year high of $349.08.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index. The Fund invests in a representative sample of securities included in the Index that collectively has an investment profile similar to the Index.

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