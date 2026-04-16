Diversified Management Inc. Invests $743,000 in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF $VBK

Diversified Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $743,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 11,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,125,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $273,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 4.4% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 62,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,775,000 after buying an additional 2,630 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 30.1% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the period. Finally, Glenview Trust co grew its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 12.2% during the second quarter. Glenview Trust co now owns 2,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $762,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA VBK opened at $328.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $312.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $308.33. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $227.63 and a twelve month high of $329.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies. The Fund attempts to replicate the target Index by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the stocks that make up the Index, holding each stock in approximately the same proportion as its weighting in the Index.

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